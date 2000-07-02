Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
Reload this Page Why let get Mercedes and Ferrari get away with the engine situation?
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 17:17 (Ref:3762700)   #1
Taxi645
Racer
 
Join Date: Aug 2008
Netherlands
Posts: 231
Taxi645 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Why let get Mercedes and Ferrari get away with the engine situation?
Why do we as fans, let get Mercedes and Ferrari get away with the engine situation?

What a shame it is, since 2014 about only two drivers each year have had a shot at the world championship. Great drivers like, Alonso, Verstappen, Ricciardo see their chances for the world championship passed them by and their talents being waisted. Perhaps 2019 Renault and Honda might have a shot, but I'm not optimistic. Yes 2021 we'll see a different rule set, but that means this situation will endure three more years!

Why do we accept this as fans? Why do we accept Mercedes and Ferrari to serve their self-interest and deny us fans a REAL fight between Hamilton, Vettel, Alonso, Verstappen and Ricciardo? They aren't getting any younger and who knows how long fossil fuel based motor racing will last? I despise them for denying us that.

Why don't speak up and call them out? Why do we let them get away with it? They are in it for brand value, why don't we let them know what we think about their brand for denying is proper racing?

Screw you Mercedes and Ferrari for being too chicken to supply McLaren and Red Bull with engines, for messing up 7 years of F1 competition. In my eyes you've only tainted your brand.

I wish fans would speak up much more strongly and demand an engine supply enforcement from 2019 onwards.
Taxi645 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 17:32 (Ref:3762706)   #2
Akrapovic
Veteran
 
Akrapovic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 4,395
Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!
What have they done wrong? If you have to supply a minimum number of cars, aren't Honda the ones getting away with it?

Could argue that if F1 is healthy then you wouldn't need rules about minimum supply of cars - people would be building engines to fill the demand.
Akrapovic is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 18:07 (Ref:3762714)   #3
Richard Casto
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Richard Casto's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
United States
Durham, NC, USA
Posts: 2,208
Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!Richard Casto is going for a new world record!
This speaks to the question of... "What is Formula 1?"

It is both a constructors and drivers championship. The constructors are where the budget exists and their position in their championship defines how they are financially rewarded. The drivers are generally hired help. The drivers championship is important to them, but not as much as the constructors.

I don't see how teams like Mercedes, etc. are doing anything other than what the should given how the game is expected to be played? The closest thing to the OP complaint is that having strong dominance can cause a series to suffer and decline. Smart teams will do just enough to keep the series healthy without loosing their dominance.

In short, the rules of the game would need to be redefined if we expect a different outcome.

Richard
Richard Casto is online now  
__________________
Money can't buy happiness, but somehow it's more comfortable to cry in a Porsche than a Kia.
Quote
Old Today, 18:24 (Ref:3762720)   #4
chillibowl
Veteran
 
chillibowl's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Canada
winnipeg, canada
Posts: 5,299
chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!chillibowl is going for a new world record!
imo not sure where the blame lies...personally i am more of the opinion that uncontrolled budgets and budget size discrepencies are more to blame for the lack of competition at the top and the cost of the engine supply is just a symptom of the larger problem.

that said though (honest question), are RB and Mclaren good partners to have? rather is it fair to place the blame on Merc and Ferrari for not wanting to do business with RB and Mclaren?

Mclaren were always asking way too much from an engine supplier (sponsorship deal, drivers wages, free(ish) engines).

with their own works team, Merc would never have agreed to those terms where as Honda was.

and i can imagine a Ferrari deal was ever on the table while RD was in charge...that of course may change in the future.

RB have had a pretty up and down partnership with Renault (branding issues when the partnership was winning titles) and outright public recriminations when they were not...cant blame Merc for wanting to stay away from that.

and RB did once have a Ferrari deal but they shifted that over to STR...cant imagine Ferrari has forgotten about that.
chillibowl is online now  
__________________
What shall we use to fill the empty spaces, where waves of hunger roar?
Shall we set out across the sea of faces in search of more and more applause?
Shall we buy a new guitar? Shall we drive a more powerful car?
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Ironic situation - Ferrari & Toyota newoutsider Formula One 1 27 Apr 2006 07:20
Ferrari/ Marlboro situation Racer_kyle Formula One 17 25 Aug 2005 23:59
The driver situation at Ferrari - a different view? Yoong Montoya Formula One 78 8 May 2003 10:31
Sauber to get Mercedes Ilmour engine for Kimi? Valve Bounce Formula One 1 17 Sep 2001 12:22
Let's see McLaren or Ferrari go after the piston-engine wheel-driven record Franklin Racing Technology 8 2 Jul 2000 02:43


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 18:29.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.