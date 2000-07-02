Why let get Mercedes and Ferrari get away with the engine situation?

Taxi645 Racer

Why do we as fans, let get Mercedes and Ferrari get away with the engine situation?



What a shame it is, since 2014 about only two drivers each year have had a shot at the world championship. Great drivers like, Alonso, Verstappen, Ricciardo see their chances for the world championship passed them by and their talents being waisted. Perhaps 2019 Renault and Honda might have a shot, but I'm not optimistic. Yes 2021 we'll see a different rule set, but that means this situation will endure three more years!



Why do we accept this as fans? Why do we accept Mercedes and Ferrari to serve their self-interest and deny us fans a REAL fight between Hamilton, Vettel, Alonso, Verstappen and Ricciardo? They aren't getting any younger and who knows how long fossil fuel based motor racing will last? I despise them for denying us that.



Why don't speak up and call them out? Why do we let them get away with it? They are in it for brand value, why don't we let them know what we think about their brand for denying is proper racing?



Screw you Mercedes and Ferrari for being too chicken to supply McLaren and Red Bull with engines, for messing up 7 years of F1 competition. In my eyes you've only tainted your brand.



