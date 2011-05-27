Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Akrapovic
24H Series
This series tends to get absolutely no love, especially outside of the Dubai 24 Hours. Maybe the new forum structure will give it a little bit more chat. Big changes for 2018 as well.

Creventic announces major changes to the 24H Series

Dutch race organisers Creventic have announced major changes to the structure of the 24H Series and the associated classes and events. Primarily an amateur focused organisation, Creventic has gathered the thoughts and wishes from many of the teams, drivers and circuit owners and used these to plan the new structure for 2018.
  • 3 Series
  • Combined races
  • New schedule
  • New class structure
  • No reference lap times

Proto, GT, TCE

For 2018, the new concept is three separate series: 24H GT Series, 24H TCE Series and the 24H Proto Series. For the majority of events, the 24H GT Series and 24H TCE Series will run in the same race, with overall classifications for both series and two separate podium ceremonies. The 24H Proto series will join the GT and TCE Series at selected events, but also run stand alone races.

All three series will be present at the Dubai Autodrome in January, but will compete in separated races. 24H Proto Series will start the action on the 5th and 6th of January. A week later, the GT and TCE Series combine in the Hankook 24H Dubai, forming a round of each championship.

Formula 1 Facilities

The 2018 calendar is not yet complete, and Creventic plans to avoid date clashes with other major series. A mix of 12 and 24 hour races are planned, with a minimum gap of one month between each event to allow competitors preparation time. The traditional early events at Mugello in March and Silverstone in April remain, followed by a June/July event at Paul Ricard before a summer break. After the holiday, the action returns at Barcelona, before Spa and COTA. The calendar is not final, and events at Imola, Red Bull Ring, Brno and Portimao are also under consideration.

New Class Structure

An officially endorsed GT4 class will debut in 2018, taking advantage of the worldwide GT4 boom. The Porsche 991 class will have a raised profile, thanks to the addition of the brand new second-generation Porsche 991 Cup car. Classes based on VLN V4 and V5 will also be introduced, with TCP1 for cars with an engine capacity up to 2.5L, and TCP2 for capacities up to 3.0L. The agreement with TCR International remains in place to continue the successful TCR class.

The new class structure sees the end of the reference lap times for the series. The lap times were aimed at assisting amatuer drivers, but proved unpopular with fans and spectators. As part of the 2018 restructure, it appears the feedback Creventic have received is that the reference lap times are no longer needed.
MGDavid
'This series tends to get absolutely no love...' yet I suspect that true lovers of endurance racing simply quietly get on with following it. I, for one, will watch the livestream of every race if I'm at home that weekend and not having to be somewhere else. It's proper endurance racing with the added spice that it bridges the gap between the pro teams with massive budgets and the amateurs who have worked hard and scratched around and ridden their luck just to be there.
