fpv_escort Rookie

Join Date: Sep 2010 Posts: 11

2017 Baskerville Historics. McLaren M8F Can-am, Lola F5000, Lola Sports car Check out all the action from the 2017 Baskerville Historics!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtgdCYo8WFk



Next year is shaping up to be bigger and better.



Let me know what you think of the video, feedback appreciated.



