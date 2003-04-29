Ash Walsh Out Of Bathurst??

GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Quote: mayhem Originally Posted by BJR possibly looking for a Bathurst co-driver Quote: Originally Posted by The Supercar Article The 29-year-old was taking part in a top-secret test of an Australian-built prototype sportscar at Phillip Island on Thursday when he left the track at Turn 1.



Strange that there are no images around of the incident, however the same conversations out the back suggested that the prototype is now a very expensive pile of scrap metal, carbon fibre and plastic.



Here's hoping the pilot can run this weekend in full health, and that the Joss group learn something from the chassis work they have undertaken..







