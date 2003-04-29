Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Australasian Touring Cars.
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Old 29 Sep 2017, 03:03 (Ref:3770436)   #1
mayhem
Join Date: Mar 2003
Aruba
On that Island in LOST.
Posts: 2,321
Ash Walsh Out Of Bathurst??
BJR possibly looking for a Bathurst co-driver
Old 29 Sep 2017, 03:15 (Ref:3770439)   #2
GTRMagic
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,353
Quote:
Originally Posted by mayhem View Post
Doesn't sound too good... although maybe not worse than Mr Hazelwood's crash..

Mr Ingall on standby?
Old 29 Sep 2017, 03:24 (Ref:3770440)   #3
mayhem
Join Date: Mar 2003
Aruba
On that Island in LOST.
Posts: 2,321
I hope he gets right, Ash showed great pace at the 12 Hour that had many sit up and take notice.

Doesn't de Pasquale have the weekend off? And Andre Heimgartner will be there too.

Tell you what, I'd love to know what car they were running at PI, sounds interesting...
Old 29 Sep 2017, 04:02 (Ref:3770444)   #4
GTRMagic
Race Official
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,353
Quote:
Originally Posted by mayhem View Post
I hope he gets right, Ash showed great pace at the 12 Hour that had many sit up and take notice.

Doesn't de Pasquale have the weekend off? And Andre Heimgartner will be there too.

Tell you what, I'd love to know what car they were running at PI, sounds interesting...
Quote:
Originally Posted by The Supercar Article
The 29-year-old was taking part in a top-secret test of an Australian-built prototype sportscar at Phillip Island on Thursday when he left the track at Turn 1.
A West? A Super5000? A Veskanda?
Old 29 Sep 2017, 04:19 (Ref:3770445)   #5
peckstar
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,879
Quote:
Originally Posted by GTRMagic View Post
A West? A Super5000? A Veskanda?
doesnt sounds like a Super5000

what about the new camaro
Old 29 Sep 2017, 04:27 (Ref:3770446)   #6
Backagain
Join Date: Nov 2006
Posts: 265
Barry Locks' Aero ?
Old 29 Sep 2017, 04:40 (Ref:3770447)   #7
Sandgroper
Join Date: Jun 2004
Australia
Perth WA (south of the river)
Posts: 945
Rusty in ???????????

Theres a few Jet Pilots still without a gig, wont be hard to fill the seat
Old 29 Sep 2017, 05:56 (Ref:3770457)   #8
Umai Naa
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 4,812
Andy Jones?
Old 29 Sep 2017, 06:43 (Ref:3770461)   #9
ford71
Join Date: Feb 2006
Australia
Adelaide
Posts: 855
Man that whole team of BJR must have run over a dozen black cats.

Poor buggas, felt for them earlier in the year and it keeps on raining
Old 29 Sep 2017, 07:17 (Ref:3770469)   #10
GTRMagic
Race Official
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,353
Quote:
Originally Posted by Umai Naa View Post
Andy Jones?
Possibly.

Hopefully Mr Walsh will be okay, but you just don't know
Old Today, 07:22 (Ref:3771185)   #11
GTRMagic
Race Official
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,353
Ash Walsh Fitness Test Wednesday

Wouldn't like to get into and out of a race seat with rib injuries & what sound like breathing issues..
Old Today, 07:33 (Ref:3771188)   #12
Mixer
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location:
South Kingsville, VIC
Posts: 4,080
Quote:
Originally Posted by GTRMagic View Post
Wouldn't like to get into and out of a race seat with rib injuries & what sound like breathing issues..
There are worse tracks but I can't imagine driving up the top with bruised ribs is going to be much fun.
Old Today, 07:59 (Ref:3771195)   #13
GTRMagic
Race Official
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,353
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mixer View Post
There are worse tracks but I can't imagine driving up the top with bruised ribs is going to be much fun.
Old Today, 12:00 (Ref:3771245)   #14
GTRMagic
Race Official
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,353
Quote:
Originally Posted by mayhem View Post
Quote:
Originally Posted by The Supercar Article
The 29-year-old was taking part in a top-secret test of an Australian-built prototype sportscar at Phillip Island on Thursday when he left the track at Turn 1.
Stories out the back of the Bathurst paddock which is forming into full race trim, have identified Mr Walsh as testing a Joss Supercar prototype at Phillip Island.

Strange that there are no images around of the incident, however the same conversations out the back suggested that the prototype is now a very expensive pile of scrap metal, carbon fibre and plastic.

Here's hoping the pilot can run this weekend in full health, and that the Joss group learn something from the chassis work they have undertaken..



Presuming any of this actually happened...
