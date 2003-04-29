|
29 Sep 2017, 03:03 (Ref:3770436)
#1
Ash Walsh Out Of Bathurst??
29 Sep 2017, 03:15 (Ref:3770439)
#2
Doesn't sound too good... although maybe not worse than Mr Hazelwood's crash..
Mr Ingall on standby?
29 Sep 2017, 03:24 (Ref:3770440)
#3
I hope he gets right, Ash showed great pace at the 12 Hour that had many sit up and take notice.
Doesn't de Pasquale have the weekend off? And Andre Heimgartner will be there too.
Tell you what, I'd love to know what car they were running at PI, sounds interesting...
29 Sep 2017, 04:02 (Ref:3770444)
#4
Quote:
Originally Posted by mayhem
I hope he gets right, Ash showed great pace at the 12 Hour that had many sit up and take notice.
Doesn't de Pasquale have the weekend off? And Andre Heimgartner will be there too.
Tell you what, I'd love to know what car they were running at PI, sounds interesting...
Quote:
Originally Posted by The Supercar Article
The 29-year-old was taking part in a top-secret test of an Australian-built prototype sportscar at Phillip Island on Thursday when he left the track at Turn 1.
A West? A Super5000? A Veskanda?
29 Sep 2017, 04:19 (Ref:3770445)
#5
Quote:
Originally Posted by GTRMagic
A West? A Super5000? A Veskanda?
doesnt sounds like a Super5000
what about the new camaro
29 Sep 2017, 04:27 (Ref:3770446)
#6
Barry Locks' Aero ?
29 Sep 2017, 04:40 (Ref:3770447)
#7
Rusty in
???????????
Theres a few Jet Pilots still without a gig, wont be hard to fill the seat
29 Sep 2017, 05:56 (Ref:3770457)
#8
Andy Jones?
29 Sep 2017, 06:43 (Ref:3770461)
#9
Man that whole team of BJR must have run over a dozen black cats.
Poor buggas, felt for them earlier in the year and it keeps on raining
29 Sep 2017, 07:17 (Ref:3770469)
#10
Quote:
Originally Posted by Umai Naa
Andy Jones?
Possibly.
Hopefully Mr Walsh will be okay, but you just don't know
Today, 07:33 (Ref:3771188)
#12
Quote:
Originally Posted by GTRMagic
Wouldn't like to get into and out of a race seat with rib injuries & what sound like breathing issues..
There are worse tracks but I can't imagine driving up the top with bruised ribs is going to be much fun.
Today, 12:00 (Ref:3771245)
#14
Quote:
Originally Posted by The Supercar Article
The 29-year-old was taking part in a top-secret test of an Australian-built prototype sportscar at Phillip Island on Thursday when he left the track at Turn 1.
Stories out the back of the Bathurst paddock which is forming into full race trim, have identified Mr Walsh as testing a Joss Supercar prototype at Phillip Island.
Strange that there are no images around of the incident, however the same conversations out the back suggested that the prototype is now a very expensive pile of scrap metal, carbon fibre and plastic.
Here's hoping the pilot can run this weekend in full health, and that the Joss group learn something from the chassis work they have undertaken..
Presuming any of this actually happened...
