Mark0994
TCR International Series Round 9: Zhejiang International Circuit
This weekend TCR International Series will visit Zhejiang International Circuit in China. Track was opened last year and it was built in Shaoxing.
Layout looks really good, especially twisted, up-and-down section between Turns 2 and 13 (this section look like rally stage or togue with mountain in close proximity of race track).



Circuit length is 3.200km and it have 16 turns.
Races will be 19 laps long.

There was no TCR International races in China last year, but in 2015 TCR raced at Shanghai International Circuit, with Gianni Morbidelli (Honda Civic) on pole for Race 1. Morbidelli won Race 1 in front of René Münnich and Kevin Gleason making it Honda 1-2-3.
Andrea Belicchi (Seat León) started Race 2 from pole. He won the race in front of Stefano Comini (Seat León) and Gianni Morbidelli (Honda Civic).

For this weekend Attila Tassi (Honda Civic) will carry 30kg of Success ballast, while Norbert Michelisz (Honda Civic) will have 20kg. Duan Borković (Alfa Romeo Giulietta) and Giacomo Altoè (Volkswagen Golf/Honda Civic) will have 10kg of Success ballast. Since Michelisz and Altoè will miss this round their ballast will not be allocated.

China weekend will be supported by TCR Asia, TCR China and Audi R8 LMS Cup

Timetable (CET)
Saturday, 7 October
Free Practice 1, 4:00am
Free Practice 2, 6:00am
Qualifying, 9:30am
Sunday, 8 October
Race 1, 8:30am
Race 2, 10:05am

Team/Driver news

Giacomo Altoè has finished his TCR International season and he will not be present in China, while M1RA will be back at running 2 cars.
Comtoyou Racing will field third car, Seat León for Denis Dupont (This is Zele Racing car that was used by Ferenc Ficza at the start of the season).
Rafaël Galiana will be back in WestCoast Racing, this time behind the wheel of Volkswagen Golf.
Hyundai will field 2 of their new i30 N TCR cars, with Gabriele Tarquini and Alain Menu behind the wheel. Cars will be run by BRC Racing Team.
Look like there will be just one Opel Astra for Mat'o Homola.
Chinese ZZZ Team will field 2 Audi RS3's for Jiang Tengyi and Zhang Zhendong.

TCR Asia and TCR China competitors won't run together with TCR International drivers, but as in Shanghai they will run with each other.

Entry list
http://tcr-series.com/images/events/...hejiang_V6.pdf
