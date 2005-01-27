Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Australasian Touring Cars.
30 Sep 2017, 04:34   #1
GTRMagic
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Posts: 42,354
Toyota's Last Aussie Camry... Today
Toyota's Last Car Made In Australia, Ever... Tuesday October 3rd
Today, 14:16   #2
GTRMagic
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Posts: 42,354
Today is the day... 59 years of local assembly amd manufacture... GONE..
