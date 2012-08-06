Hi, folks! Welcome to round 12 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. A picnic in the countryside is nice, but it's much better at a racetrack.
Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.
o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)
o- Belt Challenge - Power vs Castroneves ($ 200)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)
Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:
o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100
The stakes for Mid-Ohio are:
o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Castroneves.
o- 6x: Power, Newgarden, Rahal.
o- 10x: Hinchcliffe, Hunter-Reay, Kanaan.
o- 20x: Rossi, Sato.
o- 40x: Muñoz, Kimball, Andretti, Hildebrand, Chilton (A), Pigot (A), Jones (A).
o- 80x: Saavedra, Daly (A), Gutiérrez (A).
o- Chevrolet: 4 to 1.
o- Honda: 3 to 1.
Please place your bets before qualifying, or you will get only half the stakes. Good luck!