ATLFalconsFAN Veteran



Join Date: May 2013 Greenville, SC Posts: 645

Le Mans 2018 - Who Is Going? <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> I know, I know, early to start this thread. However...



I took my wife for her first time in 2014. In 2015 she was in school and so couldn't come back with me, last year neither of us went. This year I will be there and I offered to take her, however she chose not to because she knew she would be starting a new job now that she is done with school and has her new degree.



Was just doing a video chat with my Mrs. while I am away on a business trip. She's bored at home while I am gone so she's cleaning out a closet at home. She told me she found her little Radio Le Mans headset and her lanyard and ticket and that it made her sad that she is not going. So I said, well I guess that means that we'll both have to go next year then, right? She said yes, she thought we would both have to be back together. That's all it takes for me, I'm going to mark that down as a yes. I know, I know, early to start this thread. However...I took my wife for her first time in 2014. In 2015 she was in school and so couldn't come back with me, last year neither of us went. This year I will be there and I offered to take her, however she chose not to because she knew she would be starting a new job now that she is done with school and has her new degree.Was just doing a video chat with my Mrs. while I am away on a business trip. She's bored at home while I am gone so she's cleaning out a closet at home. She told me she found her little Radio Le Mans headset and her lanyard and ticket and that it made her sad that she is not going. So I said, well I guess that means that we'll both have to go next year then, right? She said yes, she thought we would both have to be back together. That's all it takes for me, I'm going to mark that down as a yes.