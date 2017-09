GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Greg Rust To Leave SupercarTV Story Here



A genuine shame.



Mr Rust actually took the time to understand the ins and outs of the sport he covered, speaking as an expert, yet deferring to the teams and drivers where it made most sense for the broadcast.



One of the few in the box to not play favourites, Mr Rust definitely helped a number of people behind the scenes to get done what they needed to get done.



Wish him well in his next adventure.



