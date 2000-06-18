Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 21:42 (Ref:3769818)   #1
geordiecriag101
Sywell Props & Pistons 2017
Have no idea if this is the right place for this but as its historic based though it would be the best place.

For those that have never heard of it, Sywell Airfield in Northamptonshire, UK hold a Props & Pistons historic weekend at the end of September every year.

The main idea is to celebrate everything both on the ground and in the air. As Sywell is still an active airfield there are also planes arriving and leaving during the weekend.

As well as those, there are vintage themed shows, stalls and music on over the weekend.

One of the unique things is that Dawn Treader, a Historic car and bike restoration company are based at the airfield so they bring out a few of their cars and bikes to show off and run such as a 1997 Penske PC26, Ducati GP3 and Leyton House March CG901.

AS an aside, Dawn Treader is run by Patrick Morgan, the son of Illmor co founder Paul Morgan who was Killed in aq plane crash at Sywell in 2001.

Anyway, here sum links that might be of interest and my vid from Sundays action:

http://www.sywellclassic.co.uk/

http://dtperformanceltd.co.uk/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfJ7VCyNBY0
