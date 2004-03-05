Alan Dove Rookie

Join Date: Jul 2017 Posts: 1

Non-Leather Race Boots <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> This is a bit of a long-shot. I can't find any race boots that don't contain some form of leather. Does anyone know of any manufacturer doesn't use it in the construction of an FIA Homologated Boot? This is a bit of a long-shot. I can't find any race boots that don't contain some form of leather. Does anyone know of any manufacturer doesn't use it in the construction of an FIA Homologated Boot?