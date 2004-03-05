Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 14:35 (Ref:3749118)   #1
Alan Dove
Non-Leather Race Boots
This is a bit of a long-shot. I can't find any race boots that don't contain some form of leather. Does anyone know of any manufacturer doesn't use it in the construction of an FIA Homologated Boot?
Old Today, 15:39 (Ref:3749124)   #2
Tim Falce
Welcome to the forum Alan and that's an interesting question to which I don't have an answer. You could try contacting midgetman on here if he doesn't show up soon with an answer, he runs a racewear sales company.
