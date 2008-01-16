Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Marshals Forum
Today, 08:13
Alan Crook
Veteran
 
Join Date: Aug 2003
Location:
Silverstone
Posts: 757
Alan Crook should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
April Clubnight
Our next clubnight will be on Thursday April 27th in The White Horse, Silverstone.

Our speaker will be historic F1, Group C, F5000 and modern GT driver Michael Lyons.

Michael has driven and won in Hesketh, Williams Ram & McLaren F1 cars, Lola & Eagle F5000 cars, Gebhart Gp C car. He has also driven in Historic F. Ford & Formula Renault before becoming a GT regular in Ferraris and has also raced an Oreca for Murphy prototypes in ELMS.
As well as Europe, he has raced in Australia & New Zealand. Already this year he has driven a Crossle 5s at Goodwood, BMW 235 at Nurburgring and a Ginetta G55 at Silverstone!

As usual the meeting will start at 8pm.

Food is now being served in the pub again after the new landlords took over.
