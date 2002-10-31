Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Upgrade - Trainee to track
Hello Guys,
New on here and somewhat new to marshalling too (Started and beginning of season this year). I have done 7 sessions on incident now so a way from upgrade but a little confused on requirements. I "think" i heard in training but cannot find anything to double confirm this you need 15 signatures before assessment on upgrade of which X need to be incident and X flagging.

Now in the blue book it say min 2 of one sort so can do 13 track and 2 flagging, the assessment. BUT i have some feeling its changed and need to do at least 5 of each in this 15 required? All though not in any rush to really upgrade i am thinking to balance my signs do i need to get some flagging in now otherwise will not have requirements when need them next year. Looking on MSA website i cannot see any chances from this min 2 in either way.

Thank you for your help in advance
I've not heard of anything changing in terms of the split (13/2 minimum) but I'd strongly recommend doing as many of each as you can over and above the absolute minimum before requesting an assessment. If you want to do 10 and 10, or more than that, then go for it - and remember that once you're no longer a trainee you may be asked to supervise other trainees under some circumstances so the broader your experience, the better.

Those of us who do a lot of flagging would be delighted, I'm sure, to see trainees gladly volunteer to do more flagging than the 2 days required at minimum, if only to see more people dispel the notion that gets widely implanted that it's (a) hard and (b) boring!
