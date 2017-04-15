Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 21:13
ScotsBrutesFan
Race Official
Join Date: Jul 2003
Scotland
West Lothian
Posts: 4,379
2017 R3 Bahrain
Congrats fo to Little Hotels for the event win with 96 points, Rolling Chicane Racing was 5 points behind with 91 points, with SBF Racing 3rd on 87pts.

In the overall Team Foggy Notion stay in the lead with 269 but the margin is reduce to just 5 points over new second place team Little Hotels on 264 points. With 255 points Team F1 have climbed into third.

It's all still very close further down the table.

Sochi is up next, if you want to substitute then the Fantasy Drivers table below contains information that you'll need. Remember your timezones, the cut off for Subs to count in the round is the start of FP1 on Friday 28th
Attached Thumbnails
Qually Result.jpg   Race Result.jpg   Team Scores.jpg  

Overall after 3.jpg   Fantasy Driver.jpg  
