Congrats fo to Little Hotels for the event win with 96 points, Rolling Chicane Racing was 5 points behind with 91 points, with SBF Racing 3rd on 87pts.



In the overall Team Foggy Notion stay in the lead with 269 but the margin is reduce to just 5 points over new second place team Little Hotels on 264 points. With 255 points Team F1 have climbed into third.



It's all still very close further down the table.



Sochi is up next, if you want to substitute then the Fantasy Drivers table below contains information that you'll need. Remember your timezones, the cut off for Subs to count in the round is the start of FP1 on Friday 28th




