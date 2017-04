stripedcat Veteran

It wasn't great. Reminded me a little of Oz this year. Alonso gave us some entertainment. The restart after the safety car was a bit exciting. There was some action track - but it was worthy rather than outstanding racing there.



It does look likely this year, with these regulations we are going to have it being do to pitstops rather than passing ontrack. Can't say that I am happy with that.



I gave it a 5/10.



It was just about average.