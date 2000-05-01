Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page Motus Sports 2000
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 20:14 (Ref:3763531)   #1
brooksracing
Rookie
 
Join Date: Sep 2017
Posts: 1
brooksracing should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Motus Sports 2000
Hi everyone, I just wanted to first introduce myself my name is Keith Brooks and I have just purchased Dud Moseley's old Motus Duratec Sports 2000 race car. Unfortunately after Dud sold the car it was modified for the 750 Championship and we are trying to restore it to its original specification. Prior to us buying the car it sadly lost its front and rear bodywork, wheels and front ARB. Its rear roll hoop was also modified and in place of the Duratec a Fiat Uno engine and box were fitted. We would be grateful for any pictures, information or actual parts that may be stored away getting dusty to help us restore this wonderful car back to its original race condition. If there is any information out there it would be appreciated.
brooksracing is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
historic sports 2000 simon drabble Historic Racing Today 7 4 Jan 2012 16:15
Sports 2000 - 1978 PaulSands Motorsport History 52 22 Aug 2006 01:39
1981 Sports 2000 paulzinho Motorsport History 4 22 May 2002 11:33
DTM 2000, ESTC 2000 - where are the review videos? Michael H WTCC & European Touring Car Series 5 5 Jul 2001 21:48
Sports 2000 tub needed for a project. Graham De Looze Racing Technology 2 1 May 2000 09:31


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 21:31.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.