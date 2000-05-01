Motus Sports 2000

brooksracing Rookie

Join Date: Sep 2017 Posts: 1

Hi everyone, I just wanted to first introduce myself my name is Keith Brooks and I have just purchased Dud Moseley's old Motus Duratec Sports 2000 race car. Unfortunately after Dud sold the car it was modified for the 750 Championship and we are trying to restore it to its original specification. Prior to us buying the car it sadly lost its front and rear bodywork, wheels and front ARB. Its rear roll hoop was also modified and in place of the Duratec a Fiat Uno engine and box were fitted. We would be grateful for any pictures, information or actual parts that may be stored away getting dusty to help us restore this wonderful car back to its original race condition. If there is any information out there it would be appreciated.