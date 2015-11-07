Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 12:42 (Ref:3779235)   #1
Mike Bell
Race Official
Join Date: Sep 2008
England
Attleborough- 5 minutes from Snet!
Posts: 9,379
2018 Historic race dates and club calendar thread
That time of year again. Had to de-ice the windscreen yesterday, and wearing shorts rather than jeans is becoming questionable...

Please add any dates or club calendars you are aware of, so they can be added to the HRT calendar, which several have told me is a valuable resource...

Peter M has already added two of the meetings he's entering , but another he may be considering is the Algarve Classic in October. No idea what series will be racing there, but I'm guessing more of the same. The event will be held a week earlier than this year, October 19th to 21st.

Peter Auto announced their 2018 Calendar recently to existing competitors_

6-8 April Barcelona. (Espiritu de Montjuic, previously the home of Masters HR.)

18-20 May. Spa Classic.

8-10 June. Dijon GP de l'Age d'Or. (No GpC)

6-8 July. Le Mans Classic. Will include race for GpC.

31 Aug- 2 Sept. Dix Mille Tours du Castellet. (Paul Ricard.)

28-30 Sept. Hungaroring Classic. (No GpC) This is dependent on enough interest / advance deposits!

26-28 Oct. Imola Classic. (Looking forward to revisiting the backstreet pizza place and best Calzone ever. Hope it's still there...)
Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere. (Einstein)
Old Today, 14:19 (Ref:3779257)   #2
gary396
Subscriber
Join Date: Nov 2007
United Kingdom
Northallerton
Posts: 1,753
Mike, a couple of provisional (but likely) VSCC dates

Pomeroy Trophy (Silverstone) - Sat 24th Feb

VSCC Formula Vintage Round 1 - Silverstone 21st / 22nd April - previously known as the Spring Start

There are some other dates floating about but I understand they are even more 'provisional'.
Gary Clarke
