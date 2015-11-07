Mike Bell Race Official Race Official Veteran



2018 Historic race dates and club calendar thread

That time of year again. Had to de-ice the windscreen yesterday, and wearing shorts rather than jeans is becoming questionable...



Please add any dates or club calendars you are aware of, so they can be added to the HRT calendar, which several have told me is a valuable resource...



Peter M has already added two of the meetings he's entering , but another he may be considering is the Algarve Classic in October. No idea what series will be racing there, but I'm guessing more of the same. The event will be held a week earlier than this year, October 19th to 21st.



Peter Auto announced their 2018 Calendar recently to existing competitors_



6-8 April Barcelona. (Espiritu de Montjuic, previously the home of Masters HR.)



18-20 May. Spa Classic.



8-10 June. Dijon GP de l'Age d'Or. (No GpC)



6-8 July. Le Mans Classic. Will include race for GpC.



31 Aug- 2 Sept. Dix Mille Tours du Castellet. (Paul Ricard.)



28-30 Sept. Hungaroring Classic. (No GpC) This is dependent on enough interest / advance deposits!



