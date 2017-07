Mitchi_S Racer

Join Date: May 2011 LG Posts: 255

F3 to LMP? Hello,



I just found this auction of a Formula 3 car:



https://www.openbare-verkopen.be/vei...le-x-racewagen



It says, it can be converted to compete in the "Le Mans Series"



So...is it possible to convert a car into an LMP?! This can't be true, right? Otherwise I feel like I've missed something ...



(I guess it then would be an LMP2?)



Can anybody clarify this? Hello,I just found this auction of a Formula 3 car:It says, it can be converted to compete in the "Le Mans Series"So...is it possible to convert a car into an LMP?! This can't be true, right? Otherwise I feel like I've missed something ...(I guess it then would be an LMP2?)Can anybody clarify this?