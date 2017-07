aramsay Rookie

Wallinger Esprit / Roger Bryan ? Hello.



Trying to trace a Wallinger Esprit that came from Scotland to Peter St.Barbe....



http://tentenths.com/forum/showthrea...=barbe&page=23



(post #340)



....then to Ray Rowan around 1990, then to Roger Bryan shortly after.



Roger may have sold it as a bodyshell only, as I believe Ray took the Toleman corners. It was apparently an aluminium / honeycomb sandwich chassis, so fairly distinctive.



