Old Today, 08:42 (Ref:3754189)   #1
Simon Hadfield
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 466
Health and Safety
This is really a "What does the team think?" thread.
At Donington last Sunday a competitor lost a wheel right in front of one of our cars, leaving James with the immediate choice of T-boning chappie or sticking his car in the tyre wall. Having chosen the rubber girded haven of the tyres he got out of his car to find it significantly damaged - chassis, front and rear uprights, rack, bodywork etc and chappie just stranded on the kerb less one wheel.
Having rather firmly questioned the other guy's intellectual prowess and his parentage status amongst other comments, James had to stand there and watch the rest of the race.
After the race the charmless, wheelless nerk did not even have the grace to come over and either commiserate or apologise, but apparently just put a new wheel on, loaded up and disappeared.
Now the point of telling this story is that as the dust settled we were told that this is not the first time that this competitor in this car has lost a wheel. As we head off down to Silverstone for this weekends beano where we have a bundle of Heath and Safety notes to even be allowed to enter the event, should not the relevant authorities be rather more concerned about competitors health and safety by ensuring that silly little issues like wheels staying on cars is of rather more importance?
This guy will in all likelihood turn up at the next event and there is no way of knowing if his car is now "fit for purpose". Is it time that in Historic racing - even in most Club racing - that there is a log book system whereby cars previous accidents and faults are noted and then those issues can be highlighted and a proper set of controls initiated to ensure that the racing environment is as well checked as that in the paddock?
Or are the priorities correct?
Last edited by Simon Hadfield; Today at 08:48.
Old Today, 09:01 (Ref:3754191)   #2
Paul D
Join Date: Feb 2010
England
Southport, Merseyside
Posts: 530
Sounds like serious muppetry to me if he has form for the same thing previously! Of course, none of us is perfect, and we can probably all recall moments when we've made silly mistakes - bonnet pins left out, forgot to check tyre pressures, didn't add enough fuel, etc, etc. But, most of us learn from those incidents and vow not to make the same mistake again - not to do so suggests either carelessness, or worse...

The problem comes when we try to legislate for such people. In these situations, I always think of the old adage: if you think you've made something idiot-proof, someone will just come along with a bigger idiot!
Old Today, 09:34 (Ref:3754196)   #3
The Fat Clerk
Join Date: Oct 2004
England
Mallory Park
Posts: 2,899
A chat to the Scrutineers might be an idea.
Old Today, 09:35 (Ref:3754198)   #4
delta
Join Date: Oct 2007
United Kingdom
Reading UK
Posts: 6,184
I have been saying for some time that a log book system would work very well . Not only for safety but also cut down waiting time in scrutineering. But then hey who listens to me 🙄
