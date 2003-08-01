Simon Hadfield Racer

Health and Safety

This is really a "What does the team think?" thread.

At Donington last Sunday a competitor lost a wheel right in front of one of our cars, leaving James with the immediate choice of T-boning chappie or sticking his car in the tyre wall. Having chosen the rubber girded haven of the tyres he got out of his car to find it significantly damaged - chassis, front and rear uprights, rack, bodywork etc and chappie just stranded on the kerb less one wheel.

Having rather firmly questioned the other guy's intellectual prowess and his parentage status amongst other comments, James had to stand there and watch the rest of the race.

After the race the charmless, wheelless nerk did not even have the grace to come over and either commiserate or apologise, but apparently just put a new wheel on, loaded up and disappeared.

Now the point of telling this story is that as the dust settled we were told that this is not the first time that this competitor in this car has lost a wheel. As we head off down to Silverstone for this weekends beano where we have a bundle of Heath and Safety notes to even be allowed to enter the event, should not the relevant authorities be rather more concerned about competitors health and safety by ensuring that silly little issues like wheels staying on cars is of rather more importance?

This guy will in all likelihood turn up at the next event and there is no way of knowing if his car is now "fit for purpose". Is it time that in Historic racing - even in most Club racing - that there is a log book system whereby cars previous accidents and faults are noted and then those issues can be highlighted and a proper set of controls initiated to ensure that the racing environment is as well checked as that in the paddock?

