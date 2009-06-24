HSCC Historic F1 Championship 1988 and 1989

allenbrown OldRacingCars.com Veteran



Not exactly Historic Racing "Today", but some of you guys have been in the historic racing world for quite a while.



Before Masters F1 there was Thoroughbred Grand Prix, and before TGP there was the HSCC Historic F1 Championship, which ran from 1988 to 1994. Before that, there was an ad hoc series of races for "Historically Interesting F1 Cars", which goes as far back as 1982. With the help of Jeremy Jackson, Andrew Fellowes, the HSCC and the late great David McKinney, and more recently Ben Cowdrey, I have the entry lists for almost all of these HSCC races and the results for most of them, but I am trying trying to find full results for most of the races held in 1988 and 1989.



Does anyone have any results sheets from these events? Or practice results or grid sheets?



The HSCC race meetings in question were:



Oulton Park 30 April 1988

Brands Hatch 05 June 1988

Donington Park 17 July 1988

Oulton Park 30 July 1988 (also need entry list for this race)

Thruxton 11 September 1988

Silverstone 24 September 1988

Snetterton 16 October 1988



Oulton Park 20 May 1989

Brands Hatch 04 June 1989

Pembrey 01 July 1989

Oulton Park 29 July 1989

Donington Park 10 September 1989

Silverstone 23 September 1989 (have results, but need entry list for this race)

Snetterton 22 October 1989 (have results, but need entry list for this race)



Many thanks

