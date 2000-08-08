Home
Today, 14:41 (Ref:3755094)
#
1
MissClarrpz
Rookie
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 64
FIA F2 Rd 7 Hungary
Santino Ferrucci replaces Callum Ilot going into this weekend at Trident (3rd driver change in a row).
Leclerc on 7th straight pole (outright record), 1st to 2nd = 2nd to 11th. He dominates in quali then walks away in the race.
MissClarrpz
Today, 15:13 (Ref:3755105)
#
2
tux
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2006
United Kingdom
Posts: 3,335
Posted this in the Silverstone thread as couldn't find the Hungary one.
Interestingly Leclercs car has smoke again in Hungaroring qualifying the same lap he goes half a second faster than anyone....
Admittedly it looked like the extinguisher had gone off in the cockpit but it will be interesting to see what happens.
tux
Today, 15:34 (Ref:3755110)
#
3
MissClarrpz
Rookie
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 64
Quote:
Originally Posted by
tux
Posted this in the Silverstone thread as couldn't find the Hungary one.
Interestingly Leclercs car has smoke again in Hungaroring qualifying the same lap he goes half a second faster than anyone....
Admittedly it looked like the extinguisher had gone off in the cockpit but it will be interesting to see what happens.
At Spain (I think) Markelov had his extinguisher go off in quali and had to stop. Didn't look like a lot of smoke though so maybe it was a small leak or something else.
MissClarrpz
