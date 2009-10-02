COTA out? I can see trouble in the future for that circuit now. I can't see WEC sticking there that much longer.
WEC is probable to abandon after this race, still a year to year agreement. Ecstatic to see Mid Ohio return... even happier it's at the expense of COTA. That track blows.
It'll be closed sooner than later.
Were trying to close the doors without embarrassing ourselves, the France family and embarrassing (the) Grand American Series, he said in the deposition. There is no money. There is no purse. Theres nothing.