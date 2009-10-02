MaskedRacer Veteran

Join Date: Aug 2015 Posts: 921

Quote: MoMedic9019 Originally Posted by WEC is probable to abandon after this race, still a year to year agreement. Ecstatic to see Mid Ohio return... even happier it's at the expense of COTA. That track blows.



It'll be closed sooner than later.



Last year they had the 2017 sked announcement at Road America if I remember.



My biggest hope is more all GT races on the calendar. COTA's sportscar future is going to be the Creventic 24 hour race. Which I feel could be a success actually.Last year they had the 2017 sked announcement at Road America if I remember.My biggest hope is more all GT races on the calendar.