Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Old Today, 15:37   #1
HORNDAWG
Join Date: Nov 2006
United States
Oregon
Posts: 8,698
2018 IMSA schedule
Mid Ohio back on the schedule and COTA out, full schedule will be out next Friday.

L.P.
__________________
Probae esti in segetem sunt deteriorem datae fruges, tamen ipsae suaptae enitent
Old Today, 16:13   #2
fieldodreams79
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
The Dirty South
Posts: 7,885
Quote:
Originally Posted by HORNDAWG View Post
Mid Ohio back on the schedule and COTA out, full schedule will be out next Friday.

L.P.
Sweet about Mid-Ohio. Shame for COTA, but I'm not a fan of the circuit. Wish they'd do the shared weekend with IndyCar.

Kinda like waiting to PLM for announcement of schedule but I'm usually preoccupied with other things then.
__________________
69
Old Today, 16:18   #3
Akrapovic
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 4,072
Quote:
Originally Posted by HORNDAWG View Post
Mid Ohio back on the schedule and COTA out, full schedule will be out next Friday.

L.P.
That's a pretty awesome schedule then.

COTA out? I can see trouble in the future for that circuit now. I can't see WEC sticking there that much longer.
Old Today, 16:25   #4
MoMedic9019
Join Date: May 2013
United States
Wauwatosa, WI
Posts: 2,467
Quote:
Originally Posted by Akrapovic View Post
That's a pretty awesome schedule then.

COTA out? I can see trouble in the future for that circuit now. I can't see WEC sticking there that much longer.
WEC is probable to abandon after this race, still a year to year agreement. Ecstatic to see Mid Ohio return... even happier it's at the expense of COTA. That track blows.

It'll be closed sooner than later.
MoMedic9019 is online now  
__________________
Were trying to close the doors without embarrassing ourselves, the France family and embarrassing (the) Grand American Series, he said in the deposition. There is no money. There is no purse. Theres nothing.
Old Today, 16:25   #5
JHamilton
Join Date: Nov 2006
United States
Atlanta, GA
Posts: 3,223
Quote:
Originally Posted by HORNDAWG View Post
Mid Ohio back on the schedule and COTA out, full schedule will be out next Friday.

L.P.
It's perfect!

Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk
Old Today, 16:39   #6
MaskedRacer
Join Date: Aug 2015
Posts: 921
Quote:
Originally Posted by MoMedic9019 View Post
WEC is probable to abandon after this race, still a year to year agreement. Ecstatic to see Mid Ohio return... even happier it's at the expense of COTA. That track blows.

It'll be closed sooner than later.

It'll be closed sooner than later.
COTA's sportscar future is going to be the Creventic 24 hour race. Which I feel could be a success actually.

Last year they had the 2017 sked announcement at Road America if I remember.

My biggest hope is more all GT races on the calendar.
