Fred Bromley Racer



Rockingham: BARC April 8th & 9th Thank you to all the Marshals and the Rockingham Safety Team for all the hard work which made this meeting run so well. All incidents were well handled and speedily dealt with. Some good racing and good weather made this an enjoyable weekend. I know there were a couple of small grids but the rest of the racing made up for it.



Thanks again,

