Kingair Racer

Join Date: Oct 2008 Posts: 461

Another Milestone For Jim Richards Jim Richards and his navigator Barry Oliver are lining up for their 25th Targa Tasmania, in a 2017 Porsche GT3 RS.



The event starts in Launceston on Monday and finishes in Hobart on the following Saturday.



Something about growing old gracefully, or better still go hard and drive it like you stole it. Jim Richards and his navigator Barry Oliver are lining up for their 25th Targa Tasmania, in a 2017 Porsche GT3 RS.The event starts in Launceston on Monday and finishes in Hobart on the following Saturday.Something about growing old gracefully, or better still go hard and drive it like you stole it.