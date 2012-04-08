NaBUru38 Veteran



2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 4 Phoenix

Hi, folks! Welcome to round 4 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. Vvertaking was painstaking ast year at Phoenix. Will this year's race be more exciting?



Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.



o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.

o- Regular - 1x money.

o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.

o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)

o- Belt Challenge - Pagenaud vs Bourdais ($ 200)

o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)



Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:



o- 1st - $ 1000

o- 2nd - $ 600

o- 3rd - $ 400

o- 4th - $ 300

o- 5th - $ 200

o- 6-10th - $ 100



The stakes for Long Beach are:



o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Newgarden, Bourdais.

o- 6x: Hinchcliffe, Castroneves, Hunter-Reay.

o- 10x: Power, Kanaan, Rahal.

o- 20x: Rossi, Muñoz, Sato.

o- 40x: Kimball, Aleshin, Andretti, Hildebrand, Jones (A).

o- 80x: Daly (A), Chilton (A), Pigot (A).



o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.

o- Honda: 4 to 1.



