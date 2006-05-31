bauble Veteran



Join Date: Nov 2005 Bedfordshire Posts: 3,286

Thanking the Marshals <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Dear Snappers,

In cooperation with the Silverstone Marshals Club, I am organising a daily 'Free Prize Draw' for the marshals on duty over the weekend of the Silverstone Classic Meeting. We have chosen the Classic as it has the largest number of volunteers of any meeting of the year, and so gives many of our friends, trackside, to win something. I have already raised a considerable sum of cash and various other items for the draw, however, I wonder if any photographers might like to donate a few nice prints to add to the list?



Please drop me a pm if you can assist, and all donations will be fully credited.



Kind regards,



Bauble. Dear Snappers,In cooperation with the Silverstone Marshals Club, I am organising a daily 'Free Prize Draw' for the marshals on duty over the weekend of the Silverstone Classic Meeting. We have chosen the Classic as it has the largest number of volunteers of any meeting of the year, and so gives many of our friends, trackside, to win something. I have already raised a considerable sum of cash and various other items for the draw, however, I wonder if any photographers might like to donate a few nice prints to add to the list?Please drop me a pm if you can assist, and all donations will be fully credited.Kind regards,Bauble.