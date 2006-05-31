Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Motorsport Art & Photography
Reload this Page Thanking the Marshals
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport Art & Photography | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 07:21 (Ref:3748573)   #1
bauble
Veteran
 
bauble's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2005
England
Bedfordshire
Posts: 3,286
bauble will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famebauble will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famebauble will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famebauble will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famebauble will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famebauble will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famebauble will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famebauble will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
Thanking the Marshals
Dear Snappers,
In cooperation with the Silverstone Marshals Club, I am organising a daily 'Free Prize Draw' for the marshals on duty over the weekend of the Silverstone Classic Meeting. We have chosen the Classic as it has the largest number of volunteers of any meeting of the year, and so gives many of our friends, trackside, to win something. I have already raised a considerable sum of cash and various other items for the draw, however, I wonder if any photographers might like to donate a few nice prints to add to the list?

Please drop me a pm if you can assist, and all donations will be fully credited.

Kind regards,

Bauble.
bauble is online now  
__________________
When asking; "Is he joking?" Best assume yes!
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport Art & Photography | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Motorsport Art & Photography | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Calling all marshals and potential marshals Stoowert Marshals Forum 59 8 Jun 2011 15:52
Why the angst between bike marshals and car marshals? robbo75 Marshals Forum 35 28 Sep 2009 22:09
Criticism of Marshals' Performance (split from Raikkonen criticle of Marshals) alec Marshals Forum 21 31 May 2006 14:20


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 08:17.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.