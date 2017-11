robrace Rookie

Tiga Anyone got any info on 1977/78 TIGA Formula Ford 2000's?We have one that was raced in Belgium for a number of years before returning to the Uk.Was raced a few times by Amanda Whittaker.We can't find any period articles or photo's.or any previous history.We took the car to Silverstone a couple of weeks ago for the HSCC meeting and hope to have it out next year.Any info would be appreciated.Bob Saunders