Langers
Join Date: Oct 2000
Sydney, NSW, Australia
V8 Supercars Holdings Pty Ltd v Sanpoint Pty Ltd [2017] NSWSC 104
https://www.caselaw.nsw.gov.au/decision/598a5277e4b074a7c6e17a6d


A lengthy but very much worthwhile read. I wonder why Speedcafe hasn't commented on the judgment?
