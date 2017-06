Kingair Racer

Join Date: Oct 2008 Posts: 473

Touring Car Manglers Darwin With the stars and cars heading north for the annual touring car masters pilgrimage to beautiful dry season Darwin, what can we expect?

Hopefully not a repeat of Winton.

Will JB, be strapping himself back into the Torana?

Will Jim Richards be driving in Darwin or his heading to Europe to drive the JPS BMW? With the stars and cars heading north for the annual touring car masters pilgrimage to beautiful dry season Darwin, what can we expect?Hopefully not a repeat of Winton.Will JB, be strapping himself back into the Torana?Will Jim Richards be driving in Darwin or his heading to Europe to drive the JPS BMW?